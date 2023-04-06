Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises about 0.6% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,018,958. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

