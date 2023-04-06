Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Trading Up 22.2%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 256,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 132,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Desert Gold Ventures Stock Up 22.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

About Desert Gold Ventures

(Get Rating)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali and Rwanda. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project that consists of a total of ten contiguous tenements covering an area of 410 square kilometers located in Western Mali.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Desert Gold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Gold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.