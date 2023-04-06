DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €5.88 ($6.39) and last traded at €5.96 ($6.48). 491,773 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.98 ($6.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.52. The company has a market cap of $711.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.71.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

