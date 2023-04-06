Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $266.81

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.81 ($3.31) and traded as high as GBX 329 ($4.09). Devro shares last traded at GBX 329 ($4.09), with a volume of 101,720 shares.

Devro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £550.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,932.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 321.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.25.

Devro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.