Diamond Equity Weighs in on SOBR Safe, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOBR)

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) – Diamond Equity issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SOBR Safe in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SOBR Safe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for SOBR Safe’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

SOBR Safe Stock Down 4.3 %

SOBR Safe stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. SOBR Safe has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOBR Safe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOBR Safe in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SOBR Safe during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SOBR Safe by 608.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in SOBR Safe during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration.

