Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $141.59. The stock had a trading volume of 704,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,231. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

