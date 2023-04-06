DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DSRLF. BNP Paribas cut DiaSorin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut DiaSorin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised DiaSorin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of DiaSorin stock opened at $111.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.23. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $152.60.

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

