D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Trading Down 4.7%

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVFGet Rating) shares fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 189.50 and last traded at 189.50. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at 198.88.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on D’Ieteren Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of 192.34 and a 200 day moving average of 177.93.

D’Ieteren Group engages in the distribution, replacement, and repair of automobile and motor vehicles parts. It operates through the following sgements: D’Ieteren Auto, Belron, and Moleskine. The D’Ieteren Auto segment distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche, and Yamaha vehicles.

