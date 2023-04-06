Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,954 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 4.3% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

