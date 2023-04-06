Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Sells C$683,862.10 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10.
Dollarama Stock Up 0.6 %
DOL stock opened at C$81.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama Inc. has a 1-year low of C$64.79 and a 1-year high of C$85.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.90. The firm has a market cap of C$23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.
Dollarama Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 10.18%.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
