Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. 275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.