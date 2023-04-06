Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 63,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 122,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Doubleview Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

About Doubleview Gold

(Get Rating)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.