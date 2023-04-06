Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.43

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.43 and last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 27985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.31. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $45,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 132,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 315.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.