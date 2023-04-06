Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.43

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.43 and last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 27985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.
RDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $45,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 132,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 315.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
