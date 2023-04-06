Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Diamond Equity issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Draganfly in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Draganfly’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Draganfly’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of DPRO stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Draganfly has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Draganfly during the third quarter worth $175,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

