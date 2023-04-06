DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.56.

Several brokerages have commented on DTE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

NYSE:DTE opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.57. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

