Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,903.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,081 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.79. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.