Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.67. 27,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average is $110.10. The firm has a market cap of $843.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $128.22.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.