Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CVS Health by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 67,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,309,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $78.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

