Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,678,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 572,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 517,988 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,603,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,465,000 after buying an additional 377,423 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $70.03. 96,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,873. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

