Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,876,000 after purchasing an additional 578,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after purchasing an additional 59,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,277,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 588,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $147.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

