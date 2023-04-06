Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.07. 5,883,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,904,354. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

