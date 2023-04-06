Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.00. 2,837,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,206,073. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 195.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.