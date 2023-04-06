Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.10 Per Share

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

DIG stock opened at GBX 289.34 ($3.59) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 250.75 ($3.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 307 ($3.81). The company has a market cap of £428.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2,414.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 292.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

