Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $701,250.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $701,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,601 shares in the company, valued at $27,713,540.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Meese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $650,550.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $136.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.09 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $146.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after acquiring an additional 379,844 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,252,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,287,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

