Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 9,234 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1,748.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $221.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

