Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.91 Million Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,623,000 after acquiring an additional 220,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,547,000 after acquiring an additional 581,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

ASO stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $67.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

