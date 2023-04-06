Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 2,063.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,072 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 13.8% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,057,000 after buying an additional 947,269 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 61.5% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in New York Times by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,552,000 after buying an additional 143,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 3.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,234,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

New York Times announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Barclays raised shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.