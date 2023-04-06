Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.88 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $173.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

