Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

ELS opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $83.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

