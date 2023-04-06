Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $355.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.41.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

