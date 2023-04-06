Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,042 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Sensient Technologies worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 130.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:SXT opened at $74.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.08. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.42 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

