Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,926 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day moving average is $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

