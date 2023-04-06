e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $80.38 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,130,112.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,130,112.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,084,962.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,455 shares of company stock worth $18,396,283. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.