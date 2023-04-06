Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 193.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL stock opened at $195.74 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $308.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

