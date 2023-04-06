Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in IDEX by 491.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $217.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.91.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

