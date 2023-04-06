Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelon Price Performance

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.93 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

