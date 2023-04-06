Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,123,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,888,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,115,000 after purchasing an additional 415,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,654,000 after purchasing an additional 216,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,062,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AIMC. Loop Capital cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 18.56%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

