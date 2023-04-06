Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BOX by 32.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 27.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,288,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,231,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $365,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,231,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,660.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,299 shares of company stock worth $1,422,480. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 537.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Stories

