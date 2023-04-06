Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 785,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 636.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,334,000 after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.48 and a 200 day moving average of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

