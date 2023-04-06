Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,278,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,225,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,148,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Insider Activity

Nordson Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,502. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDSN opened at $211.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.34 and its 200 day moving average is $227.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.