Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,249,000 after buying an additional 324,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after buying an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after buying an additional 21,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 518.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,327,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,075,000 after buying an additional 1,112,837 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

