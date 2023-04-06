EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) Shares Down 5%

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 108,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,766,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
EBET Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $9.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EBET had a negative return on equity of 130.29% and a negative net margin of 60.89%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About EBET
EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EBET (EBET)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for EBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.