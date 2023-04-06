EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) Shares Down 5%

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 108,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,766,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

EBET Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EBET had a negative return on equity of 130.29% and a negative net margin of 60.89%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EBET

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EBET by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EBET during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of EBET during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EBET by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EBET in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

Further Reading

