Elm Partners Management LLC Has $27.49 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,094 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises 3.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 1.75% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $27,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 502.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

