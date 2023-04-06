Elm Partners Management LLC Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $57.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

