Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 4,194 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

