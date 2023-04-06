Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Empiric Student Property from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Empiric Student Property stock traded up GBX 2.06 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 90.76 ($1.13). The company had a trading volume of 216,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,992. Empiric Student Property has a 1 year low of GBX 74 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.80 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £547.58 million, a P/E ratio of 824.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.33.
Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.
