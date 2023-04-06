Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Trading Down 8.6%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $168.15 and last traded at $168.80. 119,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 202,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WIRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. The company had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encore Wire

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Encore Wire by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Featured Stories

