Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for about 0.1% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,360 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,380 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,059 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 733.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,547 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,984,491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.61. 4,331,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,280,236. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

