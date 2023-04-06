Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enfusion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Enfusion from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.42.
Enfusion Price Performance
ENFN stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enfusion
In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $11,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enfusion news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $42,414.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,610.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $11,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,007,754 shares of company stock worth $11,434,790. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Enfusion
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 494.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enfusion Company Profile
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
