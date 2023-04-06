Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enfusion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Enfusion from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.42.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Price Performance

ENFN stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $11,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enfusion news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $42,414.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,610.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $11,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,007,754 shares of company stock worth $11,434,790. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 494.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.