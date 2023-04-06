ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of ENI stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 276,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. ENI has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.21.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $32.21 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that ENI will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ENI by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

